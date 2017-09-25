leedsnsouths wrote: In other news Widdop was just named the best stand off in the NRL this year by a panel made up of mainly Australian (some kiwi) ex-players, even though he played in a team that didnt make the playoffs.



Sounds like lauding to me!

And i'm sure he missed several weeks through injury so pretty good going. To be fair they were flying before he got injured and would more than likely have been well in the play offs were he fit all year.Widdop is a very good player, but so is Gale. IF, and it's a big IF the England pack can for once compete with the big two over there then i'm quietly confident both can impress in the WC.