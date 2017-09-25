WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel shortlist

Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:15 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10615
PrinterThe wrote:
Oh there's no doubt he's a great player, but very questionable he should be in a 2017 team of the year. Think he also got in one year when he missed around/over half the season.


I wasn't aiming that at you at all, just in general. Who has been better at loose this year? I don't think this has necessarily been his best year, although the stats with and without him say alot, but I am struggling to come up with anyone better.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:35 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13369
Location: Ossett
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
The one skill set he has is the knack of conning referees into giving Wigan penalties.


And being able to make every tackle around the neck, whilst avoiding censure himself - he's like a Jedi.

That said - he's a great player - he can do pretty much everything the game requires, to a very high level of skill - for at least part of the season.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:32 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1255
Lebron James wrote:
Please post links to anyone lauding over widdop. I await with baited breath.

Regards

King James


In other news Widdop was just named the best stand off in the NRL this year by a panel made up of mainly Australian (some kiwi) ex-players, even though he played in a team that didnt make the playoffs.

Sounds like lauding to me!
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:54 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5478
Location: Hill Valley
leedsnsouths wrote:
In other news Widdop was just named the best stand off in the NRL this year by a panel made up of mainly Australian (some kiwi) ex-players, even though he played in a team that didnt make the playoffs.

Sounds like lauding to me!


And i'm sure he missed several weeks through injury so pretty good going. To be fair they were flying before he got injured and would more than likely have been well in the play offs were he fit all year.

Widdop is a very good player, but so is Gale. IF, and it's a big IF the England pack can for once compete with the big two over there then i'm quietly confident both can impress in the WC.
