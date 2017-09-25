WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel shortlist

Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:40 pm
UllFC wrote:
Backs I completely agree with.

The pack is more debatable, I dont see every game and sometimes hardworking forwards go under the radar, so i'll give that benefit of doubt.

But what the hell is O'Loughlin doing there!?


England captain - World Cup year
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:47 pm
UllFC wrote:
But what the hell is O'Loughlin doing there!?


Because he's a great player and has carried a dire Wigan team through this season playing nearly every position from 6-13 when needed.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:03 pm
secondstanza wrote:
Because he's a great player and has carried a dire Wigan team through this season playing nearly every position from 6-13 when needed.


He's a workhorse and a good player. But when he retires I doubt SKY will be looking at 2017 for clips for the highlights reel. As someone else has already said I think he's there because he's England captain and it looks good for the PR.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:27 pm
UllFC wrote:
He's a workhorse and a good player. But when he retires I doubt SKY will be looking at 2017 for clips for the highlights reel. As someone else has already said I think he's there because he's England captain and it looks good for the PR.


Workhorse :lol:
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:56 pm
Doesn't mean he wasn't good. I can't think of a better player at 13 in this country. I know this will come across as biased but it really isn't. I think there's only perhaps Gildart worthy of a place apart from him but he really is underrated by opposition fans. His influence on Wigan speaks for itself and he has a really rounded skillset. He can pass/kick/organise better than our halves/hooker and tackle better than our front row.
