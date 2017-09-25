WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel shortlist

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Man of Steel shortlist

Post a reply
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:13 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5652
cas all the way wrote:
McShane over Parcell is class.


World Cup year. They will pick as many English players as possible.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:01 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13350
Location: Ossett
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
For me Hardaker should win it. Gale is very good, but imo he is made to look that little bit better than he actually is due to the system he plays in and the fantastic job Powell does in making sure everyone can perform their roles perfectly. Drop him in another side and he wouldn't be nearly as effective. Hardaker on the other hand is an outstanding rugby league player.


I think that's a very good point - and I broadly agree - but on the evidence of what has been achieved this season, system or not, Gale is a dead cert.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:34 am
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 612
cas all the way wrote:
McShane over Parcell is class.


In my completely non-biased opinion, I'd have gone Roby over both. :D
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:35 am
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 612
Wigg'n wrote:
World Cup year. They will pick as many English players as possible.


As Kelly is in the running for MOS, surely they can't leave him out.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:38 am
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5134
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I Hate to be 'that guy' but Gale obviously wouldn't get a Holden cup squad place given the fact he is way over the age limit, the Holden cup being the 20's comp and all.

Gale is a very good player, certainly a better half than some players who have played quite regularly in the NRL this year (I'm thinking Josh McCrone, Matt Frawley, Trent Hodkinson, Jaelen Feeney) and better than guys who have come over here with a lot of NRL appearances at their back.

To say he wouldn't make it is silly, we won't know unless he ever tries, and imo we don't have a yardstick as no half as done it recently. (I'd argue say Long and McGuire off the top of my head could have made it over there). Same can be said of young Williams. The player you named Flanagan, is a good prospect, but if he was that good he'd have played at some point, like Cleary or Ash Taylor.

Anyway. Gale to win, Kelly second, he's been the perfect foil and the reason Sneyd has played so well imo. Hardaker not got a chance of winning. A good player yes, but multiple man of steel awards put him alongside Farrell, Hanley and Sculthorpe, that doesn't add up at this point.


Based on the last 2 or 3 years Todd Carney wouldn't get a spot in an NRL club but I bet he waltzes into one and looks good. Put Gale in a good NRL side and he'd do very well. Not sure he'd do well in a lower performing team but those type of players and very rare indeed.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:51 am
Big Jim Slade Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2011 11:57 am
Posts: 357
On no level do the statistics (nor common sense or the use of eyes) support the idea that McShane is in the same class as Parcell.

Image
1. 512 Paul McShane
Rank Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR DG E FT G MG OF P RC YC

Tigers: Hooker3 19 898 165 52 41 20 151 1001 6.63 6 115 0 18 1 17 5 13 28 0 0

Image

1. 5187 Matt Parcell
Rank Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR DG E FT G MG OF P RC YC

Rhinos: Hooker17 16 1018 170 42 59 7 253 1778 7.03 12 190 0 18 0 0 0 28 20 0 0

On the main topic Gale and Hardaker have both had quite brilliant seasons and either would be very deserving.

*I can't get the images to post which is why this is so messy
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, Buggo, bullpower2014, Exiled down south, financialtimes, Google [Bot], Hopie, jakeyg95, Kiyan, Mr. Zucchini Head, Rhinoshaund III, shinymcshine, Stanley Unwin, Wildthing and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,3312,30776,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM