On no level do the statistics (nor common sense or the use of eyes) support the idea that McShane is in the same class as Parcell.
1. 512 Paul McShane
Rank Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR DG E FT G MG OF P RC YC
Tigers: Hooker3 19 898 165 52 41 20 151 1001 6.63 6 115 0 18 1 17 5 13 28 0 0
1. 5187 Matt Parcell
Rank Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR DG E FT G MG OF P RC YC
Rhinos: Hooker17 16 1018 170 42 59 7 253 1778 7.03 12 190 0 18 0 0 0 28 20 0 0
On the main topic Gale and Hardaker have both had quite brilliant seasons and either would be very deserving.
*I can't get the images to post which is why this is so messy
|