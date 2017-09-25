Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
For me Hardaker should win it. Gale is very good, but imo he is made to look that little bit better than he actually is due to the system he plays in and the fantastic job Powell does in making sure everyone can perform their roles perfectly. Drop him in another side and he wouldn't be nearly as effective. Hardaker on the other hand is an outstanding rugby league player.
I think that's a very good point - and I broadly agree - but on the evidence of what has been achieved this season, system or not, Gale is a dead cert.
