Towns88 wrote: On a par with Widdop who lauds it up over there.



Not sure how you can compare the two, when be plays in a much better league and stands out (Been superb this season)



Gales an excellent SL player, but not in the class of Widdop.

I imagine Gale will win it, rightly so. I will reserve judgement on how good he is in the broader context until we see how he fares at international level.



Comparisons with NRL halves are silly and I wouldn't be inclined to assume that Super League is a higher standard than Holden Cup. Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Lebron James wrote: Why am I trolling for believing that Gale would struggle to get a gig In a Holden cup squad?



Regards



King James



I Hate to be 'that guy' but Gale obviously wouldn't get a Holden cup squad place given the fact he is way over the age limit, the Holden cup being the 20's comp and all.



Gale is a very good player, certainly a better half than some players who have played quite regularly in the NRL this year (I'm thinking Josh McCrone, Matt Frawley, Trent Hodkinson, Jaelen Feeney) and better than guys who have come over here with a lot of NRL appearances at their back.



To say he wouldn't make it is silly, we won't know unless he ever tries, and imo we don't have a yardstick as no half as done it recently. (I'd argue say Long and McGuire off the top of my head could have made it over there). Same can be said of young Williams. The player you named Flanagan, is a good prospect, but if he was that good he'd have played at some point, like Cleary or Ash Taylor.



I Hate to be 'that guy' but Gale obviously wouldn't get a Holden cup squad place given the fact he is way over the age limit, the Holden cup being the 20's comp and all.

Gale is a very good player, certainly a better half than some players who have played quite regularly in the NRL this year (I'm thinking Josh McCrone, Matt Frawley, Trent Hodkinson, Jaelen Feeney) and better than guys who have come over here with a lot of NRL appearances at their back.

To say he wouldn't make it is silly, we won't know unless he ever tries, and imo we don't have a yardstick as no half as done it recently. (I'd argue say Long and McGuire off the top of my head could have made it over there). Same can be said of young Williams. The player you named Flanagan, is a good prospect, but if he was that good he'd have played at some point, like Cleary or Ash Taylor.

Anyway. Gale to win, Kelly second, he's been the perfect foil and the reason Sneyd has played so well imo. Hardaker not got a chance of winning. A good player yes, but multiple man of steel awards put him alongside Farrell, Hanley and Sculthorpe, that doesn't add up at this point.

TheUnassumingBadger wrote: I imagine Gale will win it, rightly so. I will reserve judgement on how good he is in the broader context until we see how he fares at international level.



Comparisons with NRL halves are silly and I wouldn't be inclined to assume that Super League is a higher standard than Holden Cup.

Really you don't think SL is a higher standard than the NRL under 20 comp? I know SL gets some stick but come on.



Ftr the levels below the NRL are the QL Cup and NSW Intrust Super Premiership.





Really you don't think SL is a higher standard than the NRL under 20 comp? I know SL gets some stick but come on.

Ftr the levels below the NRL are the QL Cup and NSW Intrust Super Premiership.

Anyway, it's got to be Gale. After the season Cas have had and the huge hand Gale's played in that success, I can't see past him. Kelly second and tbh although we all knew he's talented, I've been really impressed how he's performed this year for Hull. Especially after everything that happened last year and then to make the move across the City.



Seven Castleford players present at the photo shoot for the Dream Team. cas all the way

McShane over Parcell is class.

Gale,

Zak,





Gale,

Zak,

Kelly.



Shifty Cat wrote: Really you don't think SL is a higher standard than the NRL under 20 comp? I know SL gets some stick but come on.



Ftr the levels below the NRL are the QL Cup and NSW Intrust Super Premiership.





Anyway, it's got to be Gale. After the season Cas have had and the huge hand Gale's played in that success, I can't see past him. Kelly second and tbh although we all knew he's talented, I've been really impressed how he's performed this year for Hull. Especially after everything that happened last year and then to make the move across the City.



The thing that has pleased me most about Kelly is what a fierce competitor he's been. We all knew what he could do with the ball in his hands, but he has defended like a back rower and run through walls for the team at times this year, often whilst carrying an injury.



