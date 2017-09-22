WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel shortlist

Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:32 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 970
supersuperfc wrote:
1. He clearly would. Hes a very good player. Not world class, but still a very good player.
2. you have history of posting inflammatory comments, and then disappearing as soon as it gets questioned.


By "clearly" you mean "in your opinion"?

Regards

King James
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:34 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 448
Lebron James wrote:
By "clearly" you mean "in your opinion"?

Regards

King James


Ah the last bastian of a beaten man

Good day sir
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:34 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18171
Location: Back in Hull.
Towns88 wrote:
On a par with Widdop who lauds it up over there.


Not sure how you can compare the two, when be plays in a much better league and stands out (Been superb this season)

Gales an excellent SL player, but not in the class of Widdop.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:16 pm
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 79
Location: Leeds, UK
I imagine Gale will win it, rightly so. I will reserve judgement on how good he is in the broader context until we see how he fares at international level.

Comparisons with NRL halves are silly and I wouldn't be inclined to assume that Super League is a higher standard than Holden Cup.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:46 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 986
Lebron James wrote:
Why am I trolling for believing that Gale would struggle to get a gig In a Holden cup squad?

Regards

King James


I Hate to be 'that guy' but Gale obviously wouldn't get a Holden cup squad place given the fact he is way over the age limit, the Holden cup being the 20's comp and all.

Gale is a very good player, certainly a better half than some players who have played quite regularly in the NRL this year (I'm thinking Josh McCrone, Matt Frawley, Trent Hodkinson, Jaelen Feeney) and better than guys who have come over here with a lot of NRL appearances at their back.

To say he wouldn't make it is silly, we won't know unless he ever tries, and imo we don't have a yardstick as no half as done it recently. (I'd argue say Long and McGuire off the top of my head could have made it over there). Same can be said of young Williams. The player you named Flanagan, is a good prospect, but if he was that good he'd have played at some point, like Cleary or Ash Taylor.

Anyway. Gale to win, Kelly second, he's been the perfect foil and the reason Sneyd has played so well imo. Hardaker not got a chance of winning. A good player yes, but multiple man of steel awards put him alongside Farrell, Hanley and Sculthorpe, that doesn't add up at this point.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:03 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3972
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
I imagine Gale will win it, rightly so. I will reserve judgement on how good he is in the broader context until we see how he fares at international level.

Comparisons with NRL halves are silly and I wouldn't be inclined to assume that Super League is a higher standard than Holden Cup.

Really you don't think SL is a higher standard than the NRL under 20 comp? I know SL gets some stick but come on.

Ftr the levels below the NRL are the QL Cup and NSW Intrust Super Premiership.


Anyway, it's got to be Gale. After the season Cas have had and the huge hand Gale's played in that success, I can't see past him. Kelly second and tbh although we all knew he's talented, I've been really impressed how he's performed this year for Hull. Especially after everything that happened last year and then to make the move across the City.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:17 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2053
Seven Castleford players present at the photo shoot for the Dream Team.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:23 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2687
Location: advertising my villa
McShane over Parcell is class.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:50 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 79
Gale,
Zak,


Kelly.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:34 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10604
Shifty Cat wrote:
Really you don't think SL is a higher standard than the NRL under 20 comp? I know SL gets some stick but come on.

Ftr the levels below the NRL are the QL Cup and NSW Intrust Super Premiership.


Anyway, it's got to be Gale. After the season Cas have had and the huge hand Gale's played in that success, I can't see past him. Kelly second and tbh although we all knew he's talented, I've been really impressed how he's performed this year for Hull. Especially after everything that happened last year and then to make the move across the City.


The thing that has pleased me most about Kelly is what a fierce competitor he's been. We all knew what he could do with the ball in his hands, but he has defended like a back rower and run through walls for the team at times this year, often whilst carrying an injury.

For me Hardaker should win it. Gale is very good, but imo he is made to look that little bit better than he actually is due to the system he plays in and the fantastic job Powell does in making sure everyone can perform their roles perfectly. Drop him in another side and he wouldn't be nearly as effective. Hardaker on the other hand is an outstanding rugby league player.
