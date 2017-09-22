Lebron James wrote: Why am I trolling for believing that Gale would struggle to get a gig In a Holden cup squad?



I Hate to be 'that guy' but Gale obviously wouldn't get a Holden cup squad place given the fact he is way over the age limit, the Holden cup being the 20's comp and all.Gale is a very good player, certainly a better half than some players who have played quite regularly in the NRL this year (I'm thinking Josh McCrone, Matt Frawley, Trent Hodkinson, Jaelen Feeney) and better than guys who have come over here with a lot of NRL appearances at their back.To say he wouldn't make it is silly, we won't know unless he ever tries, and imo we don't have a yardstick as no half as done it recently. (I'd argue say Long and McGuire off the top of my head could have made it over there). Same can be said of young Williams. The player you named Flanagan, is a good prospect, but if he was that good he'd have played at some point, like Cleary or Ash Taylor.Anyway. Gale to win, Kelly second, he's been the perfect foil and the reason Sneyd has played so well imo. Hardaker not got a chance of winning. A good player yes, but multiple man of steel awards put him alongside Farrell, Hanley and Sculthorpe, that doesn't add up at this point.