Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:07 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3440
Luke Gale
Zak Hardaker
Albert Kelly


Gale wins it for me.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:41 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2051
Gale for me.
He's led Cas around the park and been the dominant half back on the pitch in almost every game he has played this year. He dictates more or less every decision made by the team.
Near the oppositions line, his pass selection is the best I've seen for a long time (though it helps that every time he has the ball, he has about four viable options).
Hardaker has been supurb too and in tight games, he has really stood up and produced top-class performances.
Kelly has been unplayable at times this year, but he's also had anonymous and poor games too.


I think Grant Millington could easily have been nominated too.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:02 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18165
Location: Back in Hull.
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Gale for me.
He's led Cas around the park and been the dominant half back on the pitch in almost every game he has played this year. He dictates more or less every decision made by the team.
Near the oppositions line, his pass selection is the best I've seen for a long time (though it helps that every time he has the ball, he has about four viable options).
Hardaker has been supurb too and in tight games, he has really stood up and produced top-class performances.
Kelly has been unplayable at times this year, but he's also had anonymous and poor games too.


I think Grant Millington could easily have been nominated too.


To be honest, Kelly hasnt had many bad games at all, but still behind the other two.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:17 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5132
Dave K. wrote:
To be honest, Kelly hasnt had many bad games at all, but still behind the other two.


From what I've seen of Hull Kelly isn't the best half in the team never mind the league. Sneyd seems to have won Hull far more games then Kelly.

Can't see past Gale for MoS.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:24 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11369
Location: The City of Wakefield
Gale should win, easily.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:48 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1246
Guess Ill be the first of many Leeds fans who will mention that Parcell has been overlooked, but no real problem with those 3.

Gale will probably win and has been great but I would argue Hardaker has been the most important player for Cas as he has sured up the defence of an already good attacking team (and proving once and for all that Luke Dorn was totally overrated :D )
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:05 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 957
if anything this shows the gap between SL and the NRL. Gale is a shoe in and rightly so. But he wouldn't even make the bench in the holden cup

Regards

King James
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:49 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11369
Location: The City of Wakefield
Lebron James wrote:
if anything this shows the gap between SL and the NRL. Gale is a shoe in and rightly so. But he wouldn't even make the bench in the holden cup

Regards

King James


Only in your silly mind.

Regards,

:BEAT:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:17 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 957
Wildthing wrote:
Only in your silly mind.

Regards,

:BEAT:


So you really think that gale is on a par with the likes of
Brimson or Flanagan? Give over

Regards

King James
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:21 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3440
Lebron James wrote:
So you really think that gale is on a par with the likes of
Brimson or Flanagan? Give over

Regards

King James



On a par with Widdop who lauds it up over there.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
