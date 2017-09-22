Gale for me.

He's led Cas around the park and been the dominant half back on the pitch in almost every game he has played this year. He dictates more or less every decision made by the team.

Near the oppositions line, his pass selection is the best I've seen for a long time (though it helps that every time he has the ball, he has about four viable options).

Hardaker has been supurb too and in tight games, he has really stood up and produced top-class performances.

Kelly has been unplayable at times this year, but he's also had anonymous and poor games too.





I think Grant Millington could easily have been nominated too.