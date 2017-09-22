WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel shortlist

Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:07 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member


Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3438
Luke Gale
Zak Hardaker
Albert Kelly


Gale wins it for me.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Man of Steel shortlist
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:41 pm
nottinghamtiger


Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2049
Gale for me.
He's led Cas around the park and been the dominant half back on the pitch in almost every game he has played this year. He dictates more or less every decision made by the team.
Near the oppositions line, his pass selection is the best I've seen for a long time (though it helps that every time he has the ball, he has about four viable options).
Hardaker has been supurb too and in tight games, he has really stood up and produced top-class performances.
Kelly has been unplayable at times this year, but he's also had anonymous and poor games too.


I think Grant Millington could easily have been nominated too.

