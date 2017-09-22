WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 last-minute defeats

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity 2017 last-minute defeats

Post a reply
2017 last-minute defeats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:31 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 583
Wire, saints,cas,hull = 8 points could have finished 1 or 2nd brilliant season
Re: 2017 last-minute defeats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:41 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7034
Conversely, Saints, shudds, Leigh, and Salford.
Re: 2017 last-minute defeats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:44 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11375
Location: The City of Wakefield
chissitt wrote:
Conversely, Saints, shudds, Leigh, and Salford.


Correct

Swings and roundabouts. It's been a superb season, simple as that! :BOW:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: 2017 last-minute defeats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:31 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9537
Location: wakefield
cosmicat wrote:
Wire, saints,cas,hull = 8 points could have finished 1 or 2nd brilliant season


2nd or 3rd.
We were nowhere near first.

And unfortunately other teams could say the same.
Great that we are in a position to be saying that though.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: 2017 last-minute defeats
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:00 pm
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 88
Massive missed opportunity
Re: 2017 last-minute defeats
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:13 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 484
Great season and great times ahead.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: 2017 last-minute defeats
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:06 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13350
Location: Ossett
BOJ042 wrote:
Massive missed opportunity


Why don't you spend the energy it takes to keep saying this, to invent a time machine, then the team can go back and have another crack?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, JINJER, lampyboy, Lilfatman, Mr Bliss, NEwildcat, Trinity 61, vastman, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,2732,40176,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM