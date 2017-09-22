JEAN CAPDOUZE

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005

This is a great signing. I have been singing the praises of Garry Lo for years. He should replace Minikin. Garry Lo is the next Marcus Bai. Well done Castleford. Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!



Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021! Willzay

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010

Lebron James wrote: This could be a really good signing for cas so good on them for taking a chance on a championship player. Maybe teams like Wakefield should be looking at the championship rather than signing reserve grade bench warmers from Aus



