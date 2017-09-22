WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PNG star signs for Super League club

PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:27 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1026
Castleford have signed PNG superstar Garry Lo. Lo has scored 45 tries in 44 appearances in the Championship, playing for Sheffield, who are a side that have struggled against the top teams this year. I expect Lo to be a big hit in Super League.

With the gap between the NRL and Super League salary cap getting bigger year on year, understandably very few quality NRL players are coming to Super League, surely clubs should be looking to bring in more PNG players. The Hunters have dominated the 2nd tier comp down under, I expect a few scouts to be watching PNG's World Cup games closely.
Re: PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:57 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3535
If he plays outside of Shenton, as he plays on the left currently, he'll probs bag SL top try scorer next season.
Re: PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:58 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 965
This could be a really good signing for cas so good on them for taking a chance on a championship player. Maybe teams like Wakefield should be looking at the championship rather than signing reserve grade bench warmers from Aus



King James
Re: PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:03 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5644
I'm not sure where else Cas should strengthen their squad but surely it's not at wing?
Re: PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:26 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2051
Wigg'n wrote:
I'm not sure where else Cas should strengthen their squad but surely it's not at wing?


Direct replacement for Monaghan as a squad player.
Re: PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:40 pm
Gronk! User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4893
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Direct replacement for Monaghan as a squad player.


Probably push Minikin for the starting RW spot too.
Re: PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:49 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2686
Location: advertising my villa
Wigg'n wrote:
I'm not sure where else Cas should strengthen their squad but surely it's not at wing?

Prop. After Millington we have a few decent props but nothing special.
Re: PNG star signs for Super League club
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:06 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4512
Location: Carcassonne, France
This is a great signing. I have been singing the praises of Garry Lo for years. He should replace Minikin. Garry Lo is the next Marcus Bai. Well done Castleford.




