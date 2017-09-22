Castleford have signed PNG superstar Garry Lo. Lo has scored 45 tries in 44 appearances in the Championship, playing for Sheffield, who are a side that have struggled against the top teams this year. I expect Lo to be a big hit in Super League.



With the gap between the NRL and Super League salary cap getting bigger year on year, understandably very few quality NRL players are coming to Super League, surely clubs should be looking to bring in more PNG players. The Hunters have dominated the 2nd tier comp down under, I expect a few scouts to be watching PNG's World Cup games closely.