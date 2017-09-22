Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2747

Location: Vancouver, Canada



- to stop talking about the ref ( I love Mr Kendal by the way, my fave ref )

- to stop looking ahead to who we will face (beat) next week

- to stop trying to work out what we will look like next year



IT's TIME

- to cling on to the edge of our seats around the world and will the lads on to victory, and give us a home advantage in the MPG.



No commentary it would appear so I will be on Mark Taylor's twitter, live scores and on here nervously looking for the next updates.

Up the Comics ! - To stop talking about players that are not available tonight (for what ever reason)- to stop talking about the ref ( I love Mr Kendal by the way, my fave ref- to stop looking ahead to who we will face (beat) next week- to stop trying to work out what we will look like next yearIT's TIME- to cling on to the edge of our seats around the world and will the lads on to victory, and give us a home advantage in the MPG.No commentary it would appear so I will be on Mark Taylor's twitter, live scores and on here nervously looking for the next updates.Up the Comics ! I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11631

Location: blackpool tower circus

Vancouver Leyther wrote:

- to stop talking about the ref ( I love Mr Kendal by the way, my fave ref )

- to stop looking ahead to who we will face (beat) next week

- to stop trying to work out what we will look like next year



IT's TIME

- to cling on to the edge of our seats around the world and will the lads on to victory, and give us a home advantage in the MPG.



No commentary it would appear so I will be on Mark Taylor's twitter, live scores and on here nervously looking for the next updates.

Up the Comics ! - To stop talking about players that are not available tonight (for what ever reason)- to stop talking about the ref ( I love Mr Kendal by the way, my fave ref- to stop looking ahead to who we will face (beat) next week- to stop trying to work out what we will look like next yearIT's TIME- to cling on to the edge of our seats around the world and will the lads on to victory, and give us a home advantage in the MPG.No commentary it would appear so I will be on Mark Taylor's twitter, live scores and on here nervously looking for the next updates.Up the Comics !

Very True VL it is time to show some True Grit,we have all given our opinions this season, but we need to unite and hopefully the boys will realise it's Muck or Bullets time,remember the Alamo. Very True VLit is time to show some True Grit,we have all given our opinions this season, but we need to unite and hopefully the boys will realise it's Muck or Bullets time,remember the Alamo. propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm

Posts: 672

Praying for a win but if we do lose please no more injuries Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2747

Location: Vancouver, Canada

propforward 2338 wrote: Praying for a win but if we do lose please no more injuries



Ya got that right Prop.

And Charlie, you are bang on also. We are where we are, and what is done is done

Anyone who steps on the field tonight wearing our shirt has my 100% support, as do the coaching staff.

Not being able to even hear the game is going to drive me crazy Ya got that right Prop.And Charlie, you are bang on also. We are where we are, and what is done is doneAnyone who steps on the field tonight wearing our shirt has my 100% support, as do the coaching staff.Not being able to even hear the game is going to drive me crazy I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2747

Location: Vancouver, Canada

And now it's time......

To have a week of total support and positive thoughts. Let's all get behind OUR club. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4014

Vancouver Leyther wrote: And now it's time......

To have a week of total support and positive thoughts. Let's all get behind OUR club.



Don't see a problem,the pressure returns too others tomorrow.. SL is back in our hands,but it needs a clever plan to make it so. Don't see a problem,the pressure returns too others tomorrow.. SL is back in our hands,but it needs a clever plan to make it so. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, fun time frankie, Leythersteve, Nozzy and 88 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,074 1,186 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TODAY : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TOMORROW : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























