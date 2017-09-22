WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - It's Time......

It's Time......
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:26 pm
Vancouver Leyther
- To stop talking about players that are not available tonight (for what ever reason)
- to stop talking about the ref ( I love Mr Kendal by the way, my fave ref :LIAR: )
- to stop looking ahead to who we will face (beat) next week
- to stop trying to work out what we will look like next year

IT's TIME
- to cling on to the edge of our seats around the world and will the lads on to victory, and give us a home advantage in the MPG.

No commentary it would appear so I will be on Mark Taylor's twitter, live scores and on here nervously looking for the next updates.
Up the Comics !
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:02 pm
charlie caroli
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
- To stop talking about players that are not available tonight (for what ever reason)
- to stop talking about the ref ( I love Mr Kendal by the way, my fave ref :LIAR: )
- to stop looking ahead to who we will face (beat) next week
- to stop trying to work out what we will look like next year

IT's TIME
- to cling on to the edge of our seats around the world and will the lads on to victory, and give us a home advantage in the MPG.

No commentary it would appear so I will be on Mark Taylor's twitter, live scores and on here nervously looking for the next updates.
Up the Comics !

Very True VL :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: it is time to show some True Grit,we have all given our opinions this season, but we need to unite and hopefully the boys will realise it's Muck or Bullets time,remember the Alamo.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:32 pm
propforward 2338
Praying for a win but if we do lose please no more injuries
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:51 pm
Vancouver Leyther
propforward 2338 wrote:
Praying for a win but if we do lose please no more injuries


Ya got that right Prop.
And Charlie, you are bang on also. We are where we are, and what is done is done
Anyone who steps on the field tonight wearing our shirt has my 100% support, as do the coaching staff.
Not being able to even hear the game is going to drive me crazy :FRUSRATED:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:30 pm
Vancouver Leyther
And now it's time......
To have a week of total support and positive thoughts. Let's all get behind OUR club.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:02 am
atomic
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
And now it's time......
To have a week of total support and positive thoughts. Let's all get behind OUR club.


Don't see a problem,the pressure returns too others tomorrow.. SL is back in our hands,but it needs a clever plan to make it so.
Image

