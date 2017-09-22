- To stop talking about players that are not available tonight (for what ever reason)- to stop talking about the ref ( I love Mr Kendal by the way, my fave ref- to stop looking ahead to who we will face (beat) next week- to stop trying to work out what we will look like next yearIT's TIME- to cling on to the edge of our seats around the world and will the lads on to victory, and give us a home advantage in the MPG.No commentary it would appear so I will be on Mark Taylor's twitter, live scores and on here nervously looking for the next updates.Up the Comics !