Grand Relegation Beer and Curry Night
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:31 pm
About time one of you slackers organised one
Re: Grand Relegation Beer and Curry Night
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:32 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
About time one of you slackers organised one


:lol: :lol:
Re: Grand Relegation Beer and Curry Night
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:42 pm
When's a good time?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Grand Relegation Beer and Curry Night
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:39 pm
Who's getting relegated?
Re: Grand Relegation Beer and Curry Night
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:04 am
Bullseye wrote:
When's a good time?


Well i'm good for any tues/weds/thurs night
Re: Grand Relegation Beer and Curry Night
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:22 am
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Who's getting relegated?


Leigh or Catalans

Do try to keep up :)
Re: Grand Relegation Beer and Curry Night
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:08 pm
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Who's getting relegated?


Chris Riley.

