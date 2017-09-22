WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who's your money on ?

Who's your money on ?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:04 pm
PC Plum
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1032
Location: Balamoray
Announced as leaving tonight:

My fiver goes on .....

Offerdahl
Roqica
Garside
Ackers
Boudebza
Purtell
Pointer (already announced)
Re: Who's your money on ?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:14 pm
Honkytonk
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 304
Ackers??? That would be bad. Thought Evans might go

Users browsing this forum: atomic, crashmon, Honkytonk, itsmeagain, nkpom, PC Plum, wantawin and 89 guests

