WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - With Hull KR going back up...

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net With Hull KR going back up...

Post a reply
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:52 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 823
He did say he would be looking to pick some players up from the world cup teams which I assumed as some of the fringe nations - not Australia and NZ although that would be nice.
It isn't just HKR who may be letting players go. Toronto are signing a fair number of decent players and I expect them to let a few go who are championship level but may have to go to make room.
Who is the centre / winger from Clayton who plays for them?
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:07 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1221
woolly07 wrote:
He did say he would be looking to pick some players up from the world cup teams which I assumed as some of the fringe nations - not Australia and NZ although that would be nice.
It isn't just HKR who may be letting players go. Toronto are signing a fair number of decent players and I expect them to let a few go who are championship level but may have to go to make room.
Who is the centre / winger from Clayton who plays for them?


Gregg Worthington? decent at our level
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:43 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2789
Location: No longer Bradford
thepimp007 wrote:
Gregg Worthington? decent at our level


And I believe still coaches up at Queensbury when he's not in Canada.
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:45 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1221
HamsterChops wrote:
And I believe still coaches up at Queensbury when he's not in Canada.


Yeah he does. Definitely wouldnt say no proven at this level for a couple of clubs
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:11 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 870
Mitch Clark would be a very good call, if he was paid right would come back as well I would have thought..
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:05 am
Jimmy 4 Bradford User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 212
Yeah would've hoped that Clark would be welcomed back by both parties should we stay in Ch or he don't get better offers.

I also thought I saw that cas will release larroyer at seasons end. He was a rock down that side when he played
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:26 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3073
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Jimmy 4 Bradford wrote:
Yeah would've hoped that Clark would be welcomed back by both parties should we stay in Ch or he don't get better offers.

I also thought I saw that cas will release larroyer at seasons end. He was a rock down that side when he played


You would have thought so! Clark was brilliant for us. Has he had some injury issues with Hull KR? He may see it as a step back, after all he was using the Bulls as a stepping stone and signed for Hull KR before our off season mess.

Larroyer is a good shout and I would be looking at him. He wants to play and a good year or two with us will do him and the team a world of good.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: With Hull KR going back up...
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:56 am
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4552
Larroyer would be good. Probably have to be a full time deal though.

Cant see why anybody would levae their own country to play part time when they can do so at home. I wouldn't.

Toulouse will be a big calling for him I reckon as well.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, debaser, Marcus Notsquare, roger daly, woolly07 and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,7312,41176,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM