HXSparky wrote: Why would Championship clubs pay for a SL player to get some valuable game time (for the player) with them? Sorry, but if any Championship clubs are actually paying for the privilege of providing a training ground for SL club players then they're bonkers. The SL clubs should be paying the Championship club for providing the means for their player to develop.



If what you suggest is true (that the Championship clubs need to pay for DR players (if only their wages), then the whole 2nd tier is missing a trick and needs to join forces to work out a fair and equitable deal. The benefit to the SL team is far greater than the temporary (and often lacklustre performance) that the arrangement provides, and the financial rewards should reflect this!!!

Looking at the Operational Rules it does appear that things have changed and the 'junior' partner does now pay for the privilege (at a rate agreed between the 2 clubs involved?) which is then included in their cap spend. When first introduced players were given a notional cap value (based on salary bands) which was added to the 'junior' club's cap spend. Clearly the SL clubs were losing out on these DR deals..........