Come on guys get your glasses half full. You might soon forget about Mitch when Harry Kid gets on the field. Boyle most people will have forgotten by the time this thread gets to page 4 , and Rob was fun to watch but everyone knows his downside.
Bring in Trueman , Gary Lo ,retain Bradon Douglas and we are already in positive territory , with a budget that doesn't go pop.
On the other hand Fax, by having the dual reg in place will use the loan deals
for the benefit of Fax, anyone who thinks otherwise is entitled to their opinion.
It's a different game these days than what it was x number of years ago and I have struggled to come to terms with it when it comes to DR / Loans.
However the days of clubs, especially at our level having all the players pulling on their shirts signed up for the club are sadly over and I can only see more of the same in the foreseeable future.
When trying to survive and compete to do otherwise when all your rivals are either using DR and or lone deals will only lead to a sad end.
For me the choice is accept the game for what it is now or stop watching it as there is no point in living in the past.
At the moment I still think Fax are an independent club and as much Fax as they can be and my love of the club will have me turning up.
A loan deal is totally different to a DR deal.
How on earth can you call Fax independent when another club has a say in what players RM choses on a match day?
Im not sure RM would have agreed to the deal if that were the case as it certainly wasn't that way last season.
Wrong. Toulouse away?
Because another club does not have any say in whom RM chooses on match day.
Do you seriously think any club or coach would enter into an agreement where they were forced into doing anything?
Would you allow someone else to dictate what you had to do, no, so why would anyone else.
It’s one thing to oppose DR but to keep saying DR means control passes to the other club is a complete fallacy.
RM picks the team based on his opinion of who will do the job on match day and the clubs directors make their own decisions, both with the interests of Fax in mind.
Wrong. RM picked him and IW withdrew him at the last minute which as RM said he would have done in that situation and which a season long loan deal would have prevented, incidentally Fax won that game.
So Ian Watson had a say on Fax's team then. We won without DR!
Wrong. Ian Watson had a say on the squad only because
RM picked him for the squad not because IW said he had to be included, he might not have even played.
Exactly We won without DR showing RM picked the team to do the job and with or without it.
He will do the same this year but learning from the experience DR will be replaced by loan players if he can get the right deals done.
Why does DR have to be brought into thread after thread after thread, talk about obssession.
Keep beating yourself up over DR it won’t change a thing.
If what you suggest is true (that the Championship clubs need to pay for DR players (if only their wages), then the whole 2nd tier is missing a trick and needs to join forces to work out a fair and equitable deal. The benefit to the SL team is far greater than the temporary (and often lacklustre performance) that the arrangement provides, and the financial rewards should reflect this!!!
