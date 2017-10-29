interceptor Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Come on guys get your glasses half full. You might soon forget about Mitch when Harry Kid gets on the field. Boyle most people will have forgotten by the time this thread gets to page 4 , and Rob was fun to watch but everyone knows his downside.



Bring in Trueman , Gary Lo ,retain Bradon Douglas and we are already in positive territory , with a budget that doesn't go pop. faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member



Hudd-Shay wrote: Castleford have dual registrated with Fax for the benefit of Castleford and Castleford only. Anyone who thinks otherwise is truly deluded.

On the other hand Fax, by having the dual reg in place will use the loan deals for the benefit of Fax, anyone who thinks otherwise is entitled to their opinion.



It's a different game these days than what it was x number of years ago and I have struggled to come to terms with it when it comes to DR / Loans.



However the days of clubs, especially at our level having all the players pulling on their shirts signed up for the club are sadly over and I can only see more of the same in the foreseeable future.

When trying to survive and compete to do otherwise when all your rivals are either using DR and or lone deals will only lead to a sad end.



For me the choice is accept the game for what it is now or stop watching it as there is no point in living in the past.

A loan deal is totally different to a DR deal.

A loan deal is totally different to a DR deal.

How on earth can you call Fax independent when another club has a say in what players RM choses on a match day?

Hudd-Shay wrote: A loan deal is totally different to a DR deal.

How on earth can you call Fax independent when another club has a say in what players RM choses on a match day?



Greg Florimos Boots wrote: Im not sure RM would have agreed to the deal if that were the case as it certainly wasn't that way last season.

[quote="Hudd-Shay"]A loan deal is totally different to a DR deal.

Exactly my point, DR in this sense is just like a hand shake between the two parties and goes beyond players, just on the playing staff RM is quoted as saying the clubs will have season long loan deals as opposed to DR players.

DR in this sense is just an expression of a mutually beneficial agreement that involves more than just players.



How on earth can you call Fax independent when another club has a say in what players RM choses on a match day?[/quote



Because another club does not have any say in whom RM chooses on match day.

Do you seriously think any club or coach would enter into an agreement where they were forced into doing anything?

Would you allow someone else to dictate what you had to do, no, so why would anyone else.

It’s one thing to oppose DR but to keep saying DR means control passes to the other club is a complete fallacy.



RM picks the team based on his opinion of who will do the job on match day and the clubs directors make their own decisions, both with the interests of Fax in mind.



Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm

Posts: 2589

Hudd-Shay wrote: Wrong. Toulouse away?

Wrong. RM picked him and IW withdrew him at the last minute which as RM said he would have done in that situation and which a season long loan deal would have prevented, incidentally Fax won that game.

