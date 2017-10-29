Hudd-Shay wrote: Castleford have dual registrated with Fax for the benefit of Castleford and Castleford only. Anyone who thinks otherwise is truly deluded.

loan deals

On the other hand Fax, by having the dual reg in place will use thefor the benefit of Fax, anyone who thinks otherwise is entitled to their opinion.It's a different game these days than what it was x number of years ago and I have struggled to come to terms with it when it comes to DR / Loans.However the days of clubs, especially at our level having all the players pulling on their shirts signed up for the club are sadly over and I can only see more of the same in the foreseeable future.When trying to survive and compete to do otherwise when all your rivals are either using DR and or lone deals will only lead to a sad end.For me the choice is accept the game for what it is now or stop watching it as there is no point in living in the past.At the moment I still think Fax are an independent club and as much Fax as they can be and my love of the club will have me turning up.