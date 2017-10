mr t hall wrote: Jordan Walde signS for HKR.

Sadly we are probably not going to get anybody released by a SL Club unless we are one of their last options, with the player pool still relatively small the perceived better players are going to be picked up by SL clubs or the high rollers in the championship. Not the end of the world as we on,y need players that want to play for us, not ones desperately looking for any port in a storm.