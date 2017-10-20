I suspect if he is going part time then only Fev could afford him other than that obvious destination would be Toronto.
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein "Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein "Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Id take Higson but doubt any are in our price range. I can't believe they are getting rid of Ridyard, hes twice the player of Reynolds. I expect Fev to be offering silly money to try and entice them especially as they are in the market for a half back and fullback so Ridyard and Mcnally would fit the bill.
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein "Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein "Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
To me I can't see the point in any significant new signing unless they are materially better than who we can reasonably expect to get on dual reg. If it is Cas and you look at the fringe players then there is little benefit of spending a great chunk of the players budget for an overpriced individual. its hold your powder time and see how things pan out.
To me I can't see the point in any significant new signing unless they are materially better than who we can reasonably expect to get on dual reg. If it is Cas and you look at the fringe players then there is little benefit of spending a great chunk of the players budget for an overpriced individual. its hold your powder time and see how things pan out.
"Reasonably expect" is the issue, isn't it ?
Fax might reasonably expect summat and Cas might reasonably expect summat else.
Leaving Fax short of staff.
And don't forget that DR players usually don't come free. There's a rental charge.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
I guess that's for the clubs to negotiate, but if it's a genuinely for mutual benefit then there shouldn't be any "rental" to pay. The Championship team is giving valuable competitive game time to the SL player, in return (hopefully) for an uplift in the team's capability and/or to fill a gap caused through injury, illness or suspension.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.