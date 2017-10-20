interceptor wrote:
To me I can't see the point in any significant new signing unless they are materially better than who we can reasonably expect to get on dual reg. If it is Cas and you look at the fringe players then there is little benefit of spending a great chunk of the players budget for an overpriced individual. its hold your powder time and see how things pan out.
"Reasonably expect" is the issue, isn't it ?
Fax might reasonably expect summat and Cas might reasonably expect summat else.
Leaving Fax short of staff.
And don't forget that DR players usually don't come free. There's a rental charge.