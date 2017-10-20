WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 squad.

Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:33 pm
swifty62 wrote:
been getting better all the time.

Yep, worked hard and improving, hopefully more to come from Ed and deserves a contract.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:37 pm
Leigh have released Greg McNally.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:31 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Leigh have released Greg McNally.


I suspect if he is going part time then only Fev could afford him other than that obvious destination would be Toronto.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:36 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I suspect if he is going part time then only Fev could afford him other than that obvious destination would be Toronto.

Been told Higson has been released as well.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:06 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Been told Higson has been released as well.


Id take Higson but doubt any are in our price range. I can't believe they are getting rid of Ridyard, hes twice the player of Reynolds. I expect Fev to be offering silly money to try and entice them especially as they are in the market for a half back and fullback so Ridyard and Mcnally would fit the bill.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:09 pm
To me I can't see the point in any significant new signing unless they are materially better than who we can reasonably expect to get on dual reg. If it is Cas and you look at the fringe players then there is little benefit of spending a great chunk of the players budget for an overpriced individual. its hold your powder time and see how things pan out.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:48 pm
interceptor wrote:
To me I can't see the point in any significant new signing unless they are materially better than who we can reasonably expect to get on dual reg. If it is Cas and you look at the fringe players then there is little benefit of spending a great chunk of the players budget for an overpriced individual. its hold your powder time and see how things pan out.


"Reasonably expect" is the issue, isn't it ?

Fax might reasonably expect summat and Cas might reasonably expect summat else.

Leaving Fax short of staff.

And don't forget that DR players usually don't come free. There's a rental charge.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 5:06 pm
[part quote="griff1998"]

And don't forget that DR players usually don't come free. There's a rental charge.[/quote]

Rental charge, don't worry we know how to negotiate. :WHISTLE:
