DNAFax wrote:

As I said, I don't know him so didn't comment on the actual player. I'm sure he has potential and I hope he proves to be a great signing, BUT, does this signing excite? Will it have people buying season tickets? And will a player with potential take us to the next level and get us competiting in arguably the toughest championship we've ever had?



Even the announcement of this signing has been laboured. Something said on Friday, 1 clue on Saturday, then announce. You only have to look at Rochdales twitter over the last week and they're building hype for every signing they make. Might seem a very minor point but the hype around the Micky Sio signing was great, his one not so much