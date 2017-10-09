There a few very defensive people on here aren't there?
I've not commented on the player, his talent or his potential. I'm a Halifax supporter, always have been, always will be. I will support the players in the Fax kit whenever they step on the pitch.
I didn't realise how crazy it must sound to some, the idea of a player tried and tested at this level (or higher). Silly me.
And regarding the excitement, why is that boggling? did the club build up the signing...no. So would I be excited about the signing of a player that I hadn't heard of...no.