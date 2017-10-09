WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 squad.

Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:32 pm
mr t hall
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2532
:)
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:45 pm
Jaffro
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3424
DNAFax wrote:
As I said, I don't know him so didn't comment on the actual player. I'm sure he has potential and I hope he proves to be a great signing, BUT, does this signing excite? Will it have people buying season tickets? And will a player with potential take us to the next level and get us competiting in arguably the toughest championship we've ever had?

Even the announcement of this signing has been laboured. Something said on Friday, 1 clue on Saturday, then announce. You only have to look at Rochdales twitter over the last week and they're building hype for every signing they make. Might seem a very minor point but the hype around the Micky Sio signing was great, his one not so much


So you're not excited about the signing as he's not a name, but then the club haven't hyped the signing up enough? The mind boggles...
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:03 pm
DNAFax

Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Posts: 14
There a few very defensive people on here aren't there?

I've not commented on the player, his talent or his potential. I'm a Halifax supporter, always have been, always will be. I will support the players in the Fax kit whenever they step on the pitch.

I didn't realise how crazy it must sound to some, the idea of a player tried and tested at this level (or higher). Silly me. :CRAZY:

And regarding the excitement, why is that boggling? did the club build up the signing...no. So would I be excited about the signing of a player that I hadn't heard of...no.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:55 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2493
Location: Shuddersfield
Everyone has to start somewhere. Who'd heard of Martin Bella before Fax signed him?
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:09 pm
Fax Machine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 23, 2002 9:42 am
Posts: 3941
Location: Northowram
He scored 10 tries this season which is not bad for a prop.
