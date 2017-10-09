mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005

Posts: 2532



Jaffro



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001

Posts: 3424



Website Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm3424 DNAFax wrote: As I said, I don't know him so didn't comment on the actual player. I'm sure he has potential and I hope he proves to be a great signing, BUT, does this signing excite? Will it have people buying season tickets? And will a player with potential take us to the next level and get us competiting in arguably the toughest championship we've ever had?



Even the announcement of this signing has been laboured. Something said on Friday, 1 clue on Saturday, then announce. You only have to look at Rochdales twitter over the last week and they're building hype for every signing they make. Might seem a very minor point but the hype around the Micky Sio signing was great, his one not so much



So you're not excited about the signing as he's not a name, but then the club haven't hyped the signing up enough? The mind boggles...

DNAFax

Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017

Posts: 14





I've not commented on the player, his talent or his potential. I'm a Halifax supporter, always have been, always will be. I will support the players in the Fax kit whenever they step on the pitch.



I didn't realise how crazy it must sound to some, the idea of a player tried and tested at this level (or higher). Silly me.



I've not commented on the player, his talent or his potential. I'm a Halifax supporter, always have been, always will be. I will support the players in the Fax kit whenever they step on the pitch.

I didn't realise how crazy it must sound to some, the idea of a player tried and tested at this level (or higher). Silly me.

And regarding the excitement, why is that boggling? did the club build up the signing...no. So would I be excited about the signing of a player that I hadn't heard of...no. There a few very defensive people on here aren't there?

Hudd-Shay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011

Posts: 2493

Location: Shuddersfield

Everyone has to start somewhere. Who'd heard of Martin Bella before Fax signed him?

Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.

And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,

Allus do it for Thissen. Fax Machine

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Sep 23, 2002

Posts: 3941

Location: Northowram

