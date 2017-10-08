WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 squad.

Re: 2018 squad.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:34 pm
DNAFax

Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Posts: 13
I'm reading that Harry Kidd, a forward from All Golds will be the new signing. Can't comment on the player as I haven't a clue who he is....but I really do hope this won't be the level of other signings to come
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:59 pm
bentleyman
bentleyman

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1788
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Do you know anything about him potential/promise etc don't condemn him being a champ 1 player give the guy a chance
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:10 am
chazzerboy
chazzerboy

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 219
Harry is a prop/ second row with size and potential. Worth looking at Champ 1- Comp getting stronger year on year.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:43 am
DNAFax

Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Posts: 13
As I said, I don't know him so didn't comment on the actual player. I'm sure he has potential and I hope he proves to be a great signing, BUT, does this signing excite? Will it have people buying season tickets? And will a player with potential take us to the next level and get us competiting in arguably the toughest championship we've ever had?

Even the announcement of this signing has been laboured. Something said on Friday, 1 clue on Saturday, then announce. You only have to look at Rochdales twitter over the last week and they're building hype for every signing they make. Might seem a very minor point but the hype around the Micky Sio signing was great, his one not so much
Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Bubba, DNAFax, Fax Machine, fax_insider, Faxhali, GaryC, hooligan27, Hudd-Shay, HXSparky, Living The Dream, mr t hall, n empsall, Pellon Boy and 172 guests

