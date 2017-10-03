WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 squad.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk 2018 squad.

Post a reply
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:06 pm
mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2527
Salford sign Gavin Bennion from Rochdale,he must have improved.See Salford have released Jordan Walne,would be no surprise if he ended up here.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:11 pm
Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 382
mr t hall wrote:
That seems like a gamble that Leigh didn't have to make,but Beaumont's reaction to the defeat didn't stack up either.


Here's a conspiracy theory :D ..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club ....
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:03 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2560
Pellon Boy wrote:
Here's a conspiracy theory :D ..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club ....

Muted in this weeks press that they may team up at Leigh or Marwan to the Bulls and join up with another one of his friends.
Time will tell but I think he will be back somewhere along the line with a club that is better supported.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:04 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2560
mr t hall wrote:
Salford sign Gavin Bennion from Rochdale,he must have improved.See Salford have released Jordan Walne,would be no surprise if he ended up here.

Walne signed for Giants.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:06 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1786
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Thought that was his brother Adam
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:20 pm
mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2527
bentleyman wrote:
Thought that was his brother Adam
Correct.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:48 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2560
mr t hall wrote:
Correct.

Well I didn't say which one and just making sure you were paying attention to the finer details. :lol:
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:55 am
mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2527
Latest re-signing Jacob Fairbank.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:43 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2488
Location: Shuddersfield
mr t hall wrote:
Latest re-signing Jacob Fairbank.

Happy with that. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:16 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2560
When he knuckles down Jacob can stand out at this level.
Had a good understanding and offload with Jonno when he was playing fullback, less so with Sharp not coming into the line as much so hopefully they can work on that as it is potent weapon.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, chazzerboy, DNAFax, faxcar, hooligan27, Howardposner, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), swifty62, The Dors and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,9603,30276,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.