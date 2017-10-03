mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm

Posts: 2527



Salford sign Gavin Bennion from Rochdale,he must have improved.See Salford have released Jordan Walne,would be no surprise if he ended up here. Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am

Posts: 382

mr t hall wrote: That seems like a gamble that Leigh didn't have to make,but Beaumont's reaction to the defeat didn't stack up either.



Here's a conspiracy theory ..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club .... Here's a conspiracy theory..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club .... faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm

Posts: 2560

Pellon Boy wrote: ..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club .... Here's a conspiracy theory..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club ....

Muted in this weeks press that they may team up at Leigh or Marwan to the Bulls and join up with another one of his friends.

Time will tell but I think he will be back somewhere along the line with a club that is better supported. Muted in this weeks press that they may team up at Leigh or Marwan to the Bulls and join up with another one of his friends.Time will tell but I think he will be back somewhere along the line with a club that is better supported. faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm

Posts: 2560

mr t hall wrote: Salford sign Gavin Bennion from Rochdale,he must have improved.See Salford have released Jordan Walne,would be no surprise if he ended up here.

Walne signed for Giants. Walne signed for Giants. bentleyman Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm

Posts: 1786

Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!

Thought that was his brother Adam mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm

Posts: 2527

bentleyman wrote: Thought that was his brother Adam Correct. faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm

Posts: 2560

mr t hall wrote: Correct.

Well I didn't say which one and just making sure you were paying attention to the finer details. Well I didn't say which one and just making sure you were paying attention to the finer details. mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm

Posts: 2527

Latest re-signing Jacob Fairbank. Hudd-Shay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am

Posts: 2488

Location: Shuddersfield

mr t hall wrote: Latest re-signing Jacob Fairbank.

Happy with that. Happy with that. Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.

Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.

And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,

Allus do it for Thissen. faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm

Posts: 2560

When he knuckles down Jacob can stand out at this level.

Had a good understanding and offload with Jonno when he was playing fullback, less so with Sharp not coming into the line as much so hopefully they can work on that as it is potent weapon. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, chazzerboy, DNAFax, faxcar, hooligan27, Howardposner, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), swifty62, The Dors and 141 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 1 ... 3 70 posts • Page 7 of 7 Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,644,960 3,302 76,282 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























