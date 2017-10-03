WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 squad.

Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:06 pm
mr t hall




Salford sign Gavin Bennion from Rochdale,he must have improved.See Salford have released Jordan Walne,would be no surprise if he ended up here.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:11 pm
Pellon Boy




mr t hall wrote:
That seems like a gamble that Leigh didn't have to make,but Beaumont's reaction to the defeat didn't stack up either.


Here's a conspiracy theory :D ..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club ....
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:03 pm
faxcar




Pellon Boy wrote:
Here's a conspiracy theory :D ..... Beaumont & Koukash buy another club ....

Muted in this weeks press that they may team up at Leigh or Marwan to the Bulls and join up with another one of his friends.
Time will tell but I think he will be back somewhere along the line with a club that is better supported.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:04 pm
faxcar




mr t hall wrote:
Salford sign Gavin Bennion from Rochdale,he must have improved.See Salford have released Jordan Walne,would be no surprise if he ended up here.

Walne signed for Giants.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:06 pm
bentleyman





Thought that was his brother Adam
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:20 pm
mr t hall




bentleyman wrote:
Thought that was his brother Adam
Correct.
