There is a hell of a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to ensure that the commercial income streams coming into the club are maximised. When did we last see next seasons shirts before the end of the current season?? The people currently running the club are continuing the hard work of the previous directors. I have every confidence in Mark and Peter, plus whoever comes along to help, to run the club properly with a sound business plan and not built on speculative income streams that, if they come off, well great, but if they don't then the club is up the creek.