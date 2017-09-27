WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 squad.

Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:19 am
Inoffski1
Joined: Mon Mar 14, 2005
Posts: 406
There is a hell of a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to ensure that the commercial income streams coming into the club are maximised. When did we last see next seasons shirts before the end of the current season?? The people currently running the club are continuing the hard work of the previous directors. I have every confidence in Mark and Peter, plus whoever comes along to help, to run the club properly with a sound business plan and not built on speculative income streams that, if they come off, well great, but if they don't then the club is up the creek.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:01 pm
Faxhali
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010
Posts: 1713
Location: FAX
mr t hall wrote:
Seems like you had to be in Toulouse to get that answer....


Could you not just have answered the question ?. Rather than I know something you don't know kind of post. We wonder why hardly anyone bothers with this page anymore.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:17 pm
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005
Posts: 2507
Faxhali wrote:
Could you not just have answered the question ?. Rather than I know something you don't know kind of post. We wonder why hardly anyone bothers with this page anymore.

Look at the last 2 posts in the 2 michaels step aside thread,it isn't me withholding.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:29 pm
bentleyman
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008
Posts: 1781
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
mr t hall wrote:
Seems like you had to be in Toulouse to get that answer....


Well I was in Toulouse & I have no idea
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:31 pm
Faxhali
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010
Posts: 1713
Location: FAX
mr t hall wrote:
Look at the last 2 posts in the 2 michaels step aside thread,it isn't me withholding.


Thanks Mr Hall,
From a moderator as well, not much to moderate these days and not much suprise with the I know something you dont know posts.

Koucash reportedly leaving Salford though.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:35 pm
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005
Posts: 2507
bentleyman wrote:
Well I was in Toulouse & I have no idea

Neither has that nice lady who travelled there from Perth.Must be a moderators clique....
