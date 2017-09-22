WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 squad.

2018 squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:09 am
mr t hall




Perhaps we could have a sticky mods for next season if there is enough interest.Obviously Adam starts the ball rolling.Apparently another announcement in today's courier ?
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:20 am
faxcar





Perhaps we could have a sticky mods for next season if there is enough interest.Obviously Adam starts the ball rolling.Apparently another announcement in today's courier ?

Brandon Moore, penned for next season.

Good news, he's been improving game to game.
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:40 am
mr t hall





Brandon Moore, penned for next season.

Good news, he's been improving game to game.
Totally agree and much as i like BK it's one of the areas we need to be ruthless...
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:45 pm
Justavinmysay



This year wasnt too bad regarding reaching the qualifers......But supporters shouldnt be blinkered into thinking it should have been a lot a better. Worrincy cost at least 3 games but kept being selected, anyother coach would av dropped him......mammoon nowere good enough for championship level. Avin lost boyle and mitch means signings av to be made, its allright praising the reserve lads but callcutt and young morris cant fill the players leaving boots.... next year will muzza be able to play every game?.....we need another half back...2 props..and a winger
Re: 2018 squad.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:31 pm
Greg Florimos Boots





Im not sure we need a winger as they get very little ball the way we set up. I would love to see JWH and Barber at centre next season. With a bit of work I think Barber can do a good job there and they both certainly offer more in attack than what we have shown for most part of the season. I still think we need another half back to put pressure on Johnston and then another big prop and a hooker. We will challenge for the top 4 again next season but we really are only 2 or 3 real quality players away from pressuring London but we need money to bring those in and today would not have helped.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

