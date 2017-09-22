This year wasnt too bad regarding reaching the qualifers......But supporters shouldnt be blinkered into thinking it should have been a lot a better. Worrincy cost at least 3 games but kept being selected, anyother coach would av dropped him......mammoon nowere good enough for championship level. Avin lost boyle and mitch means signings av to be made, its allright praising the reserve lads but callcutt and young morris cant fill the players leaving boots.... next year will muzza be able to play every game?.....we need another half back...2 props..and a winger