https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LJgqnsQATM Hally and Tatty get their questions answered along with some other frank views from Carl:

Enjoyed that ITD.

The guy who asks the questions is good ... he doesn't pussyfoot and has his finger on the pulse ... to mix my metaphors



I never blame Carl ... I blame the coach and some of the players because they haven't delivered.



Carl said that we are gonna try and get 4/5 quality additions (hopefully most of our class players won't bugger off ... and that means that for every one that does, that 4/5 has to increase by one).



He said we have tried youth, we have tried experience. Both of which failed us.

So will be going somewhere in between maybe.



I think maybe Carl should take it on the chin when posters ask questions he doesn't like and not start having a go at the questioner.

I have no doubt that Tatty Feeld and hally's hot air are Dons supporters and want the Dons to do well.



PS Can't you tell that it is a Friday?

War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.



S-O can I ask you if you think the CEO has had a say in the players recruited over the past few years . Stand-Offish

weighman wrote: S-O can I ask you if you think the CEO has had a say in the players recruited over the past few years .

I would be very surprised if he hasn't.

But I still think it is down to the coach to deliver.

If the coach is not happy about recruitment and feels he is bypassed ... then he should walk away.

Carl is more of a facilitator I feel.

He makes things happen.



I think that is a good account of things . Double Movement

Stand-Offish wrote: I would be very surprised if he hasn't.

But I still think it is down to the coach to deliver.

If the coach is not happy about recruitment and feels he is bypassed ... then he should walk away.

Carl is more of a facilitator I feel.

He makes things happen.



We don't know what constraints are imposed on Carl.



Good post S/O. That's how I see it too.



