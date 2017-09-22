Enjoyed that ITD.
The guy who asks the questions is good ... he doesn't pussyfoot and has his finger on the pulse ... to mix my metaphors
I never blame Carl ... I blame the coach and some of the players because they haven't delivered.
Carl said that we are gonna try and get 4/5 quality additions (hopefully most of our class players won't bugger off ... and that means that for every one that does, that 4/5 has to increase by one).
He said we have tried youth, we have tried experience. Both of which failed us.
So will be going somewhere in between maybe.
I think maybe Carl should take it on the chin when posters ask questions he doesn't like and not start having a go at the questioner.
I have no doubt that Tatty Feeld and hally's hot air are Dons supporters and want the Dons to do well.
PS Can't you tell that it is a Friday?
As in dead.