WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In The Dugout 22.9.17

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Doncaster RLFC In The Dugout 22.9.17

Post a reply
In The Dugout 22.9.17
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:57 am
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1546
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Hally and Tatty get their questions answered along with some other frank views from Carl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LJgqnsQATM
Re: In The Dugout 22.9.17
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:31 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16869
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Enjoyed that ITD.
The guy who asks the questions is good ... he doesn't pussyfoot and has his finger on the pulse ... to mix my metaphors

I never blame Carl ... I blame the coach and some of the players because they haven't delivered.

Carl said that we are gonna try and get 4/5 quality additions (hopefully most of our class players won't bugger off ... and that means that for every one that does, that 4/5 has to increase by one).

He said we have tried youth, we have tried experience. Both of which failed us.
So will be going somewhere in between maybe.

I think maybe Carl should take it on the chin when posters ask questions he doesn't like and not start having a go at the questioner.
I have no doubt that Tatty Feeld and hally's hot air are Dons supporters and want the Dons to do well.

PS Can't you tell that it is a Friday?
As in dead.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: In The Dugout 22.9.17
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:59 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6781
S-O can I ask you if you think the CEO has had a say in the players recruited over the past few years .
Re: In The Dugout 22.9.17
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:28 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16869
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
S-O can I ask you if you think the CEO has had a say in the players recruited over the past few years .

I would be very surprised if he hasn't.
But I still think it is down to the coach to deliver.
If the coach is not happy about recruitment and feels he is bypassed ... then he should walk away.
Carl is more of a facilitator I feel.
He makes things happen.

We don't know what constraints are imposed on Carl.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: In The Dugout 22.9.17
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:41 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6781
I think that is a good account of things .
Re: In The Dugout 22.9.17
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:44 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1546
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
I would be very surprised if he hasn't.
But I still think it is down to the coach to deliver.
If the coach is not happy about recruitment and feels he is bypassed ... then he should walk away.
Carl is more of a facilitator I feel.
He makes things happen.

We don't know what constraints are imposed on Carl.


Good post S/O. That's how I see it too.

Carl and RH will have a budget to work with, Carl will probably negotiate with the player or agent and then tell RH how much it will cost to bring a certain player in, with RH deciding whether he wants to spend that amount of his budget on that player.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Danensian, Dons11, Double Movement, GeoffRoebuck, Moonshine, sanjunien, weighman and 88 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,7292,55876,2414,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
30
- 0BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM