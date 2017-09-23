GUBRATS wrote:
Glad to see Cas finally being penalised for the dangerous tactic of pushing a defender into the full back as he fields a kick , they've been doing it all season without punishment , they scored 2 try's in the 1 st game of the season against Leigh with this tactic
Hopefully Kelly isn't badly injured
Maybe the defending team should stop blatantly cheating and obstructing the chasers from having a legitimate play at the ball? If Kelly doesn't get in the way, Cas can challenge the catcher and don't need to try go through him.
It should have been a Cas penalty for the obstruction.