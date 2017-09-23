WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:26 pm
Gronk! User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4895
GUBRATS wrote:
Glad to see Cas finally being penalised for the dangerous tactic of pushing a defender into the full back as he fields a kick , they've been doing it all season without punishment , they scored 2 try's in the 1 st game of the season against Leigh with this tactic

Hopefully Kelly isn't badly injured


Maybe the defending team should stop blatantly cheating and obstructing the chasers from having a legitimate play at the ball? If Kelly doesn't get in the way, Cas can challenge the catcher and don't need to try go through him.

It should have been a Cas penalty for the obstruction.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 20:00:00
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:44 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4082
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
moxi1 wrote:
No one wanna mention cas resting players? Like when rovers rested players last week and people cried that they were bringing the game in to disrepute????



This is a super league matter. Nothing to do with championship clubs!!
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, alleycat, BD20Cougar, Bearded, BiltonRobin, Dadsylad, eric35, Google [Bot], Hessle Roader, Mr. Zucchini Head, nottinghamtiger, Paddyfc, SombreroBu11, Uncle Rico and 204 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,8722,23876,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM