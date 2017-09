GUBRATS wrote: Glad to see Cas finally being penalised for the dangerous tactic of pushing a defender into the full back as he fields a kick , they've been doing it all season without punishment , they scored 2 try's in the 1 st game of the season against Leigh with this tactic



Hopefully Kelly isn't badly injured

In all honestly, it was worse then many cannonball tackles seen this year. There is a complete disregard for the safety of the player catching the ball. The pushed player has no chance of avoiding the catcher.this should warrant a ban imo