woolly07 wrote: Good to hear that Chalmers is explaining to players what his plans are and that they are then willing to stay. He must be saying the right things to them. Wish he would tell us.

Refreshing to hear mate.From speaking to all the players, it's not just Sam Hallas, that Andrew Chalmers has sold the direction and journey that the club is going on.We should have an update on the restructuring and how the Championship and League One will work after the MPG.