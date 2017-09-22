WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Hallas

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Sam Hallas

Post a reply
Sam Hallas
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:19 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7578
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Sam Hallas on the self-belief in the side and the direction and journey of the club.

Sam Hallas: "I signed for the Bradford Bulls because Andrew Chalmers sold me the journey that we're heading on."

"Our goal is to get the Bradford Bulls back to Super League and that is something that appeals to me"

"As players and supporters we can come together as one club and I genuinely believe that there will be no stopping us."

https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/s ... -is-to-get

#BradfordBulls
#BullsLive
Re: Sam Hallas
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:35 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27249
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Good to hear he's on board.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Sam Hallas
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:53 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 822
Good to hear that Chalmers is explaining to players what his plans are and that they are then willing to stay. He must be saying the right things to them. Wish he would tell us.
Re: Sam Hallas
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:03 am
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 79
woolly07 wrote:
Good to hear that Chalmers is explaining to players what his plans are and that they are then willing to stay. He must be saying the right things to them. Wish he would tell us.



Please bear in mind. Chalmers is a seasoned talker...talking to young impressionable blokes

He also charmed toovey here and even toovey says he was painted a better picture than reality.

That said at least we appear to have some sort of plan so that's a first for a while
Re: Sam Hallas
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:05 am
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7578
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
woolly07 wrote:
Good to hear that Chalmers is explaining to players what his plans are and that they are then willing to stay. He must be saying the right things to them. Wish he would tell us.


Refreshing to hear mate.

From speaking to all the players, it's not just Sam Hallas, that Andrew Chalmers has sold the direction and journey that the club is going on.

We should have an update on the restructuring and how the Championship and League One will work after the MPG.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, domthebull, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, MicktheGled, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Surely not, tikkabull, woolly07 and 234 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,4412,26776,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM