Sam Hallas on the self-belief in the side and the direction and journey of the club.Sam Hallas: "I signed for the Bradford Bulls because Andrew Chalmers sold me the journey that we're heading on.""Our goal is to get the Bradford Bulls back to Super League and that is something that appeals to me""As players and supporters we can come together as one club and I genuinely believe that there will be no stopping us."#BradfordBulls#BullsLive