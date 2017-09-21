Does anybody know how many mass brawls there has been when CHilds & Hicks have been the ref competed to other referees as it seems like they lose control due to their dsissions always going in favour of one team
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anlabyfc, Brid B&W, DannyB, FC Here FC There, FC-Steward, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, Hessle Roader, jeffers, Logger, Mild Rover, oooh Gravy!, proper-shaped-balls, Stanley Unwin, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, With airlie bird, yorksguy1865 and 393 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|