2 years
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:50 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1673
Well, unfortunately that is our top 4 gone, but we've had two really good back to back seasons, especially as almost 2 years to the day we went through the MPG.

Hopefully, we will be better for the learning curve we have been on in the past couple of weeks.

Hopefully 2 years from now the club, and fans could say, as we prepare to move into the new ground, we've come a long way since 2 cruel close defeats in the Super 8's.

Up the Trin
Re: 2 years
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:20 pm
westgaterunner
Joined: Tue Feb 10, 2009 8:21 pm
Posts: 265
Now is the time to lay down a good marker for the next 2 years by beating Wigan on saturday rather than letting this game become a dead rubber.

