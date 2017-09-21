WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 years

Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:50 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Well, unfortunately that is our top 4 gone, but we've had two really good back to back seasons, especially as almost 2 years to the day we went through the MPG.

Hopefully, we will be better for the learning curve we have been on in the past couple of weeks.

Hopefully 2 years from now the club, and fans could say, as we prepare to move into the new ground, we've come a long way since 2 cruel close defeats in the Super 8's.

Up the Trin

