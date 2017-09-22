WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A bit sad.









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Super League - Super 8s ‹ Wakefield Trinity ‹ A bit sad. Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 29 posts • Page 3 of 3 vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26254

Location: Poodle Power!

Prince Buster wrote: Putting the stadium problems to one side , I also believe things are looking positive and we should build from the good foundations made this season.



Team wise, one thing is slightly confusing. According to the latest MC video it suggested we are going with what we have got and the squad only needs one more prop to be complete.

Have I missed something ? because to me that suggests we are going another season with only Miller and Finn in the halves. If that is the case I think we are really pushing our luck a step too far.



So in my opinion, Yes another prop would be good but we do need another half because we have no real cover in that crucial position. I also thought Finn was really starting to show his age in the Hull game. OK he still may have a bit left but another full season is asking a great deal.



Not such a worry as before, I think Randell is more than capable of playing in the halves so there is a bit more cover there if needed. Also maybe we are showing some faith in youth. Christian Ackroyd has been promoted to the first team for next year. The kids a talent and with a full pre season under his belt he should be physically capable to play a few games.



It sounds shocking these days to run with a 20 year old HB but it didn't used to be. Still isn't if your an Aussie as both ourselves and Hull were willing to run with Miller at a similar age to Ackroyd and 12,000 miles from home. Not such a worry as before, I think Randell is more than capable of playing in the halves so there is a bit more cover there if needed. Also maybe we are showing some faith in youth. Christian Ackroyd has been promoted to the first team for next year. The kids a talent and with a full pre season under his belt he should be physically capable to play a few games.It sounds shocking these days to run with a 20 year old HB but it didn't used to be. Still isn't if your an Aussie as both ourselves and Hull were willing to run with Miller at a similar age to Ackroyd and 12,000 miles from home. SUPPORT SWAG... bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13345

Location: Ossett

I'm disappointed that we couldn't take the several chances we had to secure a top 4 spot - but it's hard to justify genuine, heartfelt disappointment based on failing to massively over-achieve. At the start of the season, we were hoping to avoid the MPG and see some security on the ground situation - everything else is a bonus.



Onwards and upwards! Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1681

Walking into work this morning, I did feel a little sad that we didn't quite make it to the semis.



It has though, on the whole been a really good year and do feel that this is the start of the beginning for us.



I put a post on last night, on how we look back to the MPG in 2015, to where we are now. 2 years from now, we could be just about to move into a new Belle Vue, and if we learn from our learning curve of the past couple of weeks, could be saying look how far we have come since our 2 close defeats cost us a semi final place.



I too feel we are one half back light, as I have my doubts about Finny going 30 games next year. Like previously said we have Ackroyd. Didn't someone post the other day we have snapped a young half back up from Leeds, who has a really good kicking game. charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm

Posts: 1444

Know what you mean about Liam but goal kicking is an issue if he plays less or eventually leaves us. He ha kept us in and won us games with that alone. We will have to address this before not very long with his age FIL

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm

Posts: 1652

Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!

vastman wrote:



For me this is the beginning not the end.



With all the previous regimes I wouldn't believe that but i do now.



This team is building and frankly this season would have been to early. We've now learned after the Salford debacle how not to freeze. Next year with a few signings and another year together we will learn to win.



It's a process and we are getting there we just need to be patient.



I'm sure we will be written off as one season wonders by the 'experts' and by this forums resident troll.



Looking at the team and it's relative youth plus a good coaching team I can only see us getting better - much better.



I don't worship at the alter of MC but frankly I can't think of much he could have done better in the last few years and I can't imagine a scenario where he would totally balls it up ala Ted and Glover!



Enjoy the off season - the future is bright the future is Trinity. And for heavens sake leave the past where it belongs - the past! Ever new season is a new oppertunity I'm quite the opposite.For me this is the beginning not the end.With all the previous regimes I wouldn't believe that but i do now.This team is building and frankly this season would have been to early. We've now learned after the Salford debacle how not to freeze. Next year with a few signings and another year together we will learn to win.It's a process and we are getting there we just need to be patient.I'm sure we will be written off as one season wonders by the 'experts' and by this forums resident troll.Looking at the team and it's relative youth plus a good coaching team I can only see us getting better - much better.I don't worship at the alter of MC but frankly I can't think of much he could have done better in the last few years and I can't imagine a scenario where he would totally balls it up alaand Glover!Enjoy the off season - the future is bright the future is Trinity. And for heavens sake leave the past where it belongs - the past! Ever new season is a new oppertunity



Was out at a leaving do in The Printworks in town last night and they had the Salford - Saints game on. Just as the match finished, who walked past us ???.......Ted Richardson and Eric Timmins Was out at a leaving do in The Printworks in town last night and they had the Salford - Saints game on. Just as the match finished, who walked past us ???.......Ted Richardson and Eric Timmins M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!



Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26254

Location: Poodle Power!

FIL wrote: Was out at a leaving do in The Printworks in town last night and they had the Salford - Saints game on. Just as the match finished, who walked past us ???.......Ted Richardson and Eric Timmins



I liked Ted and I certainly liked Eric. Ted was what he was. We owe him a lot in that he got us back into SL and kept us there. He put money on the line and it cost him.



That said Ted was not a modern businessman and by the end was totally out of his depth. He was a bit Arthur Daily I can't deny that and there is no place for Market traders in the modern game, unless of course you are Nigel Wood?



Glover I didn't really get from the start.



MC and CB seem to be a class above when it comes to running a business. I liked Ted and I certainly liked Eric. Ted was what he was. We owe him a lot in that he got us back into SL and kept us there. He put money on the line and it cost him.That said Ted was not a modern businessman and by the end was totally out of his depth. He was a bit Arthur Daily I can't deny that and there is no place for Market traders in the modern game, unless of course you are Nigel Wood?Glover I didn't really get from the start.MC and CB seem to be a class above when it comes to running a business. SUPPORT SWAG... steadygetyerboots-on Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm

Posts: 986

Location: Working in the belly of the beast!

FIL wrote: Was out at a leaving do in The Printworks in town last night and they had the Salford - Saints game on. Just as the match finished, who walked past us ???.......Ted Richardson and Eric Timmins



What a small world (district), I was at that do! It was a good send off for him; just wish more people would have them. Too many just slip out the back door never to be seen again. What a small world (district), I was at that do! It was a good send off for him; just wish more people would have them. Too many just slip out the back door never to be seen again. "Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream". BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am

Posts: 88

a great season!!!!! well done to all involved. bring on 2018!!!!! JINJER

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am

Posts: 6438

Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield

BOJ042 wrote: a great season!!!!! well done to all involved. bring on 2018!!!!!

Bloody hell, now that is positivity. Bloody hell, now that is positivity. Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BOJ042, coco the fullback, Scarlet Pimpernell and 87 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 29 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,176 821 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























