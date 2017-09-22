WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A bit sad.

Re: A bit sad.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:11 am
Prince Buster wrote:
Putting the stadium problems to one side , I also believe things are looking positive and we should build from the good foundations made this season.

Team wise, one thing is slightly confusing. According to the latest MC video it suggested we are going with what we have got and the squad only needs one more prop to be complete.
Have I missed something ? because to me that suggests we are going another season with only Miller and Finn in the halves. If that is the case I think we are really pushing our luck a step too far.

So in my opinion, Yes another prop would be good but we do need another half because we have no real cover in that crucial position. I also thought Finn was really starting to show his age in the Hull game. OK he still may have a bit left but another full season is asking a great deal.


Not such a worry as before, I think Randell is more than capable of playing in the halves so there is a bit more cover there if needed. Also maybe we are showing some faith in youth. Christian Ackroyd has been promoted to the first team for next year. The kids a talent and with a full pre season under his belt he should be physically capable to play a few games.

It sounds shocking these days to run with a 20 year old HB but it didn't used to be. Still isn't if your an Aussie as both ourselves and Hull were willing to run with Miller at a similar age to Ackroyd and 12,000 miles from home. 8)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: A bit sad.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:25 am
I'm disappointed that we couldn't take the several chances we had to secure a top 4 spot - but it's hard to justify genuine, heartfelt disappointment based on failing to massively over-achieve. At the start of the season, we were hoping to avoid the MPG and see some security on the ground situation - everything else is a bonus.

Onwards and upwards!
Re: A bit sad.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:29 am
Walking into work this morning, I did feel a little sad that we didn't quite make it to the semis.

It has though, on the whole been a really good year and do feel that this is the start of the beginning for us.

I put a post on last night, on how we look back to the MPG in 2015, to where we are now. 2 years from now, we could be just about to move into a new Belle Vue, and if we learn from our learning curve of the past couple of weeks, could be saying look how far we have come since our 2 close defeats cost us a semi final place.

I too feel we are one half back light, as I have my doubts about Finny going 30 games next year. Like previously said we have Ackroyd. Didn't someone post the other day we have snapped a young half back up from Leeds, who has a really good kicking game.
Re: A bit sad.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:29 pm
Know what you mean about Liam but goal kicking is an issue if he plays less or eventually leaves us. He ha kept us in and won us games with that alone. We will have to address this before not very long with his age
