Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:11 am
Prince Buster wrote:
Putting the stadium problems to one side , I also believe things are looking positive and we should build from the good foundations made this season.

Team wise, one thing is slightly confusing. According to the latest MC video it suggested we are going with what we have got and the squad only needs one more prop to be complete.
Have I missed something ? because to me that suggests we are going another season with only Miller and Finn in the halves. If that is the case I think we are really pushing our luck a step too far.

So in my opinion, Yes another prop would be good but we do need another half because we have no real cover in that crucial position. I also thought Finn was really starting to show his age in the Hull game. OK he still may have a bit left but another full season is asking a great deal.


Not such a worry as before, I think Randell is more than capable of playing in the halves so there is a bit more cover there if needed. Also maybe we are showing some faith in youth. Christian Ackroyd has been promoted to the first team for next year. The kids a talent and with a full pre season under his belt he should be physically capable to play a few games.

It sounds shocking these days to run with a 20 year old HB but it didn't used to be. Still isn't if your an Aussie as both ourselves and Hull were willing to run with Miller at a similar age to Ackroyd and 12,000 miles from home. 8)
