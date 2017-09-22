|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3502
Location: Orange street
|
Putting the stadium problems to one side , I also believe things are looking positive and we should build from the good foundations made this season.
Team wise, one thing is slightly confusing. According to the latest MC video it suggested we are going with what we have got and the squad only needs one more prop to be complete.
Have I missed something ? because to me that suggests we are going another season with only Miller and Finn in the halves. If that is the case I think we are really pushing our luck a step too far.
So in my opinion, Yes another prop would be good but we do need another half because we have no real cover in that crucial position. I also thought Finn was really starting to show his age in the Hull game. OK he still may have a bit left but another full season is asking a great deal.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:42 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6425
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
I thought Chris Chester's interview the other day suggested we had our eye on three more players, both domestic and overseas signings, it certainly didn't come over as a single signing.
|

|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:59 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Hartlepool
|
I'm not sad at all. It's been a cracking season. The team is still developing and learning, I see no reason why we shouldn't be up there again next season. Lets win on Saturday and celebrate what the club has achieved. It seems like a long way to the start of next season though!
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:06 am
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11360Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Not sad in the slightest - it will be good to go to BV tomorrow and just enjoy a game of Rugby with some mates and celebrate what has been an awesome season.
Good luck to all teams in the play-offs, while I wouldn't begrudge Cas the win, I'm rooting for Hull FC - another reason for
us to win tomorrow and go out with a bang!
|

|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:09 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6152
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
The Saints game incident is probably the only stand alone sad spot that will remain in the memory for some time. Nowhere near Don Fox but probably worse than Chris Feather's knock on v Wigan in 2004.
Other incidents and tight losses are easily overshadowed by an overall fantastic season.
Preferences for the Grand Final winners: Yorkshire, Cas, Hull, Leeds, Wigan( I know they need to beat us by 91 points
) Saints to get what they deserve.
|

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7129
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The Saints game incident is probably the only stand alone sad spot that will remain in the memory for some time. Nowhere near Don Fox but probably worse than Chris Feather's knock on v Wigan in 2004.
Other incidents and tight losses are easily overshadowed by an overall fantastic season.
Preferences for the Grand Final winners: Yorkshire, Cas, Hull, Leeds, Wigan( I know they need to beat us by 91 points
) Saints to get what they deserve.
If Hull lose at Cas, any Wigan win would put them into the top 4.
As a Huill FC fan living in Wakey, if Hull do lose at Cas, I shall be at Belle Vue to cheer your boys on against Wigan!
|

|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1437
|
King Street Cat wrote:
The whole course of the league and season changed in those last 2 minutes against Saints. Instead of us dumping them out, they've now cemented a place in the semis and I wouldn't put it past them making (and winning) the Grand Final. I just can't help but thinking that could have been us. The challenge for next season is to convert the games we've lost by 1, 2 and 4 points into games we win by 1, 2 and 4 points.
Up to now, 2004 was the best season I've witnessed, but after that fantastic win at the KC and clapping the team off at Wigan thinking we were robbed!, it was only 2 seasons later that we were in a last game dog fight with Cas to avoid relegation. However, the stability at the club immediately after the 2004 season wasn't great. There were rumours abound about Ted Richardson, we lost Gareth Ellis, we lost further players and gained others not quite up to the same standard, we sacked a couple of coaches and the ground issue was still very much a seemingly unsolvable problem. Since then there have been a few ups and some spectacular downs.
Fast forward to 2017 and in Michael Carter we have a steady head who won't do anything rash if it means a worse outcome for the club, in Chris Chester we have a coach who is a local lad done good and along with John Kear they are creating a team who attack with flair and defend with dogged determination. The team itself seems pretty settled. We don't appear to be losing anyone, we're making good signings and the team spirit speaks for itself - to quote Tinirau Arona "this isn't a team, it's a family". The long running ground saga appears to be finally getting somewhere and I'm sure season ticket sales for next year will be healthy on the back of all this.
We've all been here before but the future genuinely does look a lot brighter than it has done in previous seasons.
I was going to post something and this was it. Cheer up doom and gloom merchants. I dread to think what you would be putting if we had had a bad season! Everything that is in our control has been done on and off the pitch. And Vastman...I do worship at the altar of Michael Carter! Well done Michael. Knighthood for thee Sir if I had my way!
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:24 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8547
|
I agree that we all would have liked a semi final spot and maybe a GF place but, this season has been real progress.
Decent cup run (although Salford were there for the taking)
Superb league campaign, way better than ANYONE expected
Progress on the ground
If there was ANYONE who expected this before a ball was passed/ kicked, I'll be on the town hall steps, ready to show my
Brilliant season, plenty of if's and but's but, put me down for more of the same next season
Oh yes, lets give the pies some hammer on Saturday and finish off in some style
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:26 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1437
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes DA a little sad this morning.
It has been a great season. I remember 1980/1, it was my first season. A good year to start really. Hopefully, we can get 2 points, 2 rebuild a bit of cinfidence and momentum for the pre season training and kick on further in 2018.
I was watching Finnys kick again the other day and it really is a game now of fine margins and inches. A couple on way the kick goes over, if it had gone a couple the other way, he would have missed but I think the ball would have gone dead. Either of those two outcomes, I dont think Saints would have come back.
I remember it too. Lost home and away to Barrow, who got relegated
Cost us the title. Had Andy Kelly (I think) harshly sent off in 3rd rnd of Cup at Warrington, so could have been a double year...we were good enough that season. I remember thrashing a nearly relegated Leeds 44-10 at Belle Vue; Keith Smith was majestic RIP. 2004 and this season definitely oases in a desert but this feels different. All pointers point up at the moment...come on everyone let's spread the word, get yourself down to BV! Up the Trin!
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:41 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1668
|
Whilst disappointed that we didn't make the top four I've really enjoyed this season. It's been a season of real progress both on and off the field laying the foundations to a brighter future on and off the pitch.
I'm seeing signs of respect from fans of other clubs and some of the so called pundits, although listening to last nights commentary you'd have thought only one team had a chance of top four if Saints had lost.
Michael Carter and Chris Brereton have done a great job on dragging this club out of the gutter, a new ground on the horizon (hopefully!) a good solid core of players who want to be at the club, an award winning Community Department who perform miracles with a budget of two bob. We just need all the tap ole and armchair supporters to get off the rears and get down to Belle Vue. The future is bright, the future is Trinity.
Let's hope we can beat Wigan on Saturday to sign off a great campaign and leave us looking forward to next season.
WTID
|

