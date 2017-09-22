WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A bit sad.

Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:25 am
Prince Buster
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004
Posts: 3502
Location: Orange street
Putting the stadium problems to one side , I also believe things are looking positive and we should build from the good foundations made this season.

Team wise, one thing is slightly confusing. According to the latest MC video it suggested we are going with what we have got and the squad only needs one more prop to be complete.
Have I missed something ? because to me that suggests we are going another season with only Miller and Finn in the halves. If that is the case I think we are really pushing our luck a step too far.

So in my opinion, Yes another prop would be good but we do need another half because we have no real cover in that crucial position. I also thought Finn was really starting to show his age in the Hull game. OK he still may have a bit left but another full season is asking a great deal.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:42 am
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005
Posts: 6425
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
I thought Chris Chester's interview the other day suggested we had our eye on three more players, both domestic and overseas signings, it certainly didn't come over as a single signing.
