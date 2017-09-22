Putting the stadium problems to one side , I also believe things are looking positive and we should build from the good foundations made this season.



Team wise, one thing is slightly confusing. According to the latest MC video it suggested we are going with what we have got and the squad only needs one more prop to be complete.

Have I missed something ? because to me that suggests we are going another season with only Miller and Finn in the halves. If that is the case I think we are really pushing our luck a step too far.



So in my opinion, Yes another prop would be good but we do need another half because we have no real cover in that crucial position. I also thought Finn was really starting to show his age in the Hull game. OK he still may have a bit left but another full season is asking a great deal.