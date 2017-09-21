|
So there it is, season over regarding actually winning something.
But what a season, I dare say as good as 80/81 season (that's one for the oldies - you know who you are)
For those who are unaware, we finished 4th yet due to type, capitulated to Cas in the play-off, I digress.
The best season in thirty odd years I.M.O.
So why do I feel a little sad? Well, I really thought we could beat any team on our day & but for the width of an upright it could have been so different.
I hope it's not another thirty year wait to beat this season, for the sake of you young 'uns, 'cause it's not pretty.
Thing is next year, if we don't at least equal this years achievement, we know that half the topics on here will be doom and gloom, sack the kicker / half back / full back / coach etc etc
Have really enjoyed the season and look forward to Saturday. Let's best Wigan and finish on a high
Should of taken the opportunity when we had it and we didn't! PLain and simple clubs like ours will only ever have 1 or 2 chances around nearly every 10 years ours was this year and we yes we no one else blew it!!!!!!
Seriously can anyone not accept that we could very easily be in bottom four next year- consistency year to year has not been a strong point.
Yes DA a little sad this morning.
It has been a great season. I remember 1980/1, it was my first season. A good year to start really. Hopefully, we can get 2 points, 2 rebuild a bit of cinfidence and momentum for the pre season training and kick on further in 2018.
I was watching Finnys kick again the other day and it really is a game now of fine margins and inches. A couple on way the kick goes over, if it had gone a couple the other way, he would have missed but I think the ball would have gone dead. Either of those two outcomes, I dont think Saints would have come back.
Yep fine margins. I'm happy with the season in general, ditching of the wildcat tag, a squad who can compete and a good squad in line for next season and staying at B V.
We all know the squad could have gone that one step up had we the rub of the green but its a massive learning curve for the club .
I think the club will benefit from this season so the pressures on for the players and coach next season
To say that a season like that only comes along every 5 or ten years seems crazy, its down to a hard work and a squad that can play and that will not change next season.
I'm quite the opposite.
For me this is the beginning not the end.
With all the previous regimes I wouldn't believe that but i do now.
This team is building and frankly this season would have been to early. We've now learned after the Salford debacle how not to freeze. Next year with a few signings and another year together we will learn to win.
It's a process and we are getting there we just need to be patient.
I'm sure we will be written off as one season wonders by the 'experts' and by this forums resident troll.
Looking at the team and it's relative youth plus a good coaching team I can only see us getting better - much better.
I don't worship at the alter of MC but frankly I can't think of much he could have done better in the last few years and I can't imagine a scenario where he would totally balls it up ala Ted and Glover!
Enjoy the off season - the future is bright the future is Trinity. And for heavens sake leave the past where it belongs - the past! Ever new season is a new oppertunity
The whole course of the league and season changed in those last 2 minutes against Saints. Instead of us dumping them out, they've now cemented a place in the semis and I wouldn't put it past them making (and winning) the Grand Final. I just can't help but thinking that could have been us. The challenge for next season is to convert the games we've lost by 1, 2 and 4 points into games we win by 1, 2 and 4 points.
Up to now, 2004 was the best season I've witnessed, but after that fantastic win at the KC and clapping the team off at Wigan thinking we were robbed!, it was only 2 seasons later that we were in a last game dog fight with Cas to avoid relegation. However, the stability at the club immediately after the 2004 season wasn't great. There were rumours abound about Ted Richardson, we lost Gareth Ellis, we lost further players and gained others not quite up to the same standard, we sacked a couple of coaches and the ground issue was still very much a seemingly unsolvable problem. Since then there have been a few ups and some spectacular downs.
Fast forward to 2017 and in Michael Carter we have a steady head who won't do anything rash if it means a worse outcome for the club, in Chris Chester we have a coach who is a local lad done good and along with John Kear they are creating a team who attack with flair and defend with dogged determination. The team itself seems pretty settled. We don't appear to be losing anyone, we're making good signings and the team spirit speaks for itself - to quote Tinirau Arona "this isn't a team, it's a family". The long running ground saga appears to be finally getting somewhere and I'm sure season ticket sales for next year will be healthy on the back of all this.
We've all been here before but the future genuinely does look a lot brighter than it has done in previous seasons.
