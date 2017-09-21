The Devil's Advocate

So there it is, season over regarding actually winning something.



But what a season, I dare say as good as 80/81 season (that's one for the oldies - you know who you are)



For those who are unaware, we finished 4th yet due to type, capitulated to Cas in the play-off, I digress.



The best season in thirty odd years I.M.O.



So why do I feel a little sad? Well, I really thought we could beat any team on our day & but for the width of an upright it could have been so different.



I hope it's not another thirty year wait to beat this season, for the sake of you young 'uns, 'cause it's not pretty. "What year is this?" metallicat

Thing is next year, if we don't at least equal this years achievement, we know that half the topics on here will be doom and gloom, sack the kicker / half back / full back / coach etc etc Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity normycat Cheeky half-back



Have really enjoyed the season and look forward to Saturday. Let's best Wigan and finish on a high BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Should of taken the opportunity when we had it and we didn't! PLain and simple clubs like ours will only ever have 1 or 2 chances around nearly every 10 years ours was this year and we yes we no one else blew it!!!!!!



