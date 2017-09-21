WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A bit sad.

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity A bit sad.

Post a reply
A bit sad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3233
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
So there it is, season over regarding actually winning something.

But what a season, I dare say as good as 80/81 season (that's one for the oldies - you know who you are)

For those who are unaware, we finished 4th yet due to type, capitulated to Cas in the play-off, I digress.

The best season in thirty odd years I.M.O.

So why do I feel a little sad? Well, I really thought we could beat any team on our day & but for the width of an upright it could have been so different.

I hope it's not another thirty year wait to beat this season, for the sake of you young 'uns, 'cause it's not pretty.
"What year is this?"
Re: A bit sad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:24 pm
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 385
Thing is next year, if we don't at least equal this years achievement, we know that half the topics on here will be doom and gloom, sack the kicker / half back / full back / coach etc etc
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: A bit sad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:30 pm
normycat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm
Posts: 665
Have really enjoyed the season and look forward to Saturday. Let's best Wigan and finish on a high
Re: A bit sad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:51 am
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 86
Should of taken the opportunity when we had it and we didn't! PLain and simple clubs like ours will only ever have 1 or 2 chances around nearly every 10 years ours was this year and we yes we no one else blew it!!!!!!

Seriously can anyone not accept that we could very easily be in bottom four next year- consistency year to year has not been a strong point.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BOJ042, jakeyg95 and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,36978476,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM